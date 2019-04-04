Doing Business As filed January 4, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 4, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARKS, JERMAINE DURRANI & MARKS, KRISTEN ELIZABETH HOPE 331 DEARCOP DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 & 331 DEARCOP DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 LIEBERMAN, CLAYTON DANIEL 254 GENESEE PARK BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 SCOTT, LISA 433 BEACH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 CULLERTON, ANDREW WES 209 DALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14625 CANNAN, THOMAS & MULARD, GILLES 244 MELLWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER ...

