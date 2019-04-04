Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge considers whether terror watchlist is unconstitutional

Judge considers whether terror watchlist is unconstitutional

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2019 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge says he will rule in the near future on the constitutionality of a government watchlist that includes more than 1 million people the FBI considers to be "known or suspected terrorists." The Council on American-Islamic Relations sued in 2016 to challenge the watchlist on behalf of Muslim Americans who say ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo