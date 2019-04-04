Don't Miss
Judgments filed February 7, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 7, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT FUINO, VICKIE 147 KINGSBERRY DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $50.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BOGA, JASININE C. 25 RAVINE AVENUE APARTMENT 211, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $12,413.32 BOSTICK, MAXINE D. 120 COUNTRY MANOR WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB ...

