Judgments filed February 8, 2019

April 4, 2019

Judgments Recorded February 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ABID, IMAN M 4147 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $8,254.17 BICE, KAREN L et ano 297 CEDARWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $4,418.19 Bonisteel, Alec T Favor: The Canandaigua National Bank and Trust Company Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $4,418.04 BREEDLOVE, ...

