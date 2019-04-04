Kodak suing Chicago printer for breach of contract

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija April 4, 2019 0

Eastman Kodak Co. is suing a Chicago printing firm and its owner, claiming the company owes nearly $120,000 due to a breach of the service-agreement contract and also refuses to allow repossession of a high-tech printing device. Kestler Digital and owner Mario Kestler are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in state Supreme Court ...

