Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge as fact witness: Opinion 18-138

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics  Judge as fact witness Attorney disciplinary proceeding Opinion 18-138 Background: The inquiring surrogate recently presided over a probate proceeding. The attorney who drafted the will submitted an affidavit concerning a drafting error in the will. The judge noted that the affidavit incorrectly referred to an attached exhibit as a conformed copy of ...

