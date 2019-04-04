Don't Miss
Parole hearing set for driver in deadly armored truck heist

By: The Associated Press By MARY ESCH April 4, 2019 0

ALBANY — Supporters of Judith Clark, a former radical activist who has served more than 36 years of a life sentence for her role in a deadly 1981 Brink's heist, have asked a state panel to grant parole, saying she meets every legal and social test of rehabilitation. Clark, 70, is scheduled to appear this week ...

