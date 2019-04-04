Don't Miss
Home / News / Seventh Judicial District takes novel approach to toxic tort cases

Seventh Judicial District takes novel approach to toxic tort cases

By: Bennett Loudon April 4, 2019 0

 Lawsuits related to illnesses and injuries caused by asbestos and lead are probably more numerous and costly than any other area of tort litigation over the past 30 to 40 years. Since about 1980 there have been 800,000 asbestos-related claims worth more than $150 billion filed, including about 20,000 in 2017 alone. And the number is ...

