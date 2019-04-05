Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—BD Wash Properties LLC v Alondra Marie Colberg, 282 Hollenbeck St – Ashcraft Franklik 2—Maison Properties Inc v Megan Whitney, 46 Harlem St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Maison Properties Inc v Brian Heirs, 49 Troup St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Park Ave Portfolio LLC & Twin Oaks Manufactured Homes v Clare Belden & ...

