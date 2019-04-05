Don't Miss
Home / News / New Jersey judge may be suspended over questions he asked an alleged rape victim

New Jersey judge may be suspended over questions he asked an alleged rape victim

By: The Washington Post Michael Brice-Saddler April 5, 2019 0

A New Jersey Superior Court judge could be suspended for three months without pay after asking an alleged sexual assault victim if she tried closing her legs to prevent the attack, according to a court advisory panel. The panel this week released a 45-page recommendation in the case of John Russo Jr., a family court judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo