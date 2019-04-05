Don't Miss
Home / News / Smollett’s lawyer warns Chicago not to sue ‘Empire’ actor

Smollett’s lawyer warns Chicago not to sue ‘Empire’ actor

By: The Associated Press By DON BABWIN April 5, 2019 0

CHICAGO — An attorney for Jussie Smollett has written a letter warning that if Chicago follows through on its vow to sue the "Empire" actor for the cost of the investigation into his claim that he was attacked, he'll demand sworn testimony from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the police chief and others. In a letter dated April ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo