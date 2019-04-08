Anne Downey | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Anne Downey, an intellectual property attorney, has been hired as a partner. She was most recently a partner at Hodgson Russ.

An attorney with more than 30 years’ experience, Downey advises clients on intellectual property protection strategies, focusing on the availability, protection and proper use of trademarks. She prepares and prosecutes domestic and international trademark and copyright applications and helps clients manage their trademark registrations and enforcement activities. In addition, Downey advises clients on trade secrets, licenses, e-commerce issues, software matters, privacy and data protection, intellectual property disputes and settlements and intellectual property issues related to mergers and acquisitions.