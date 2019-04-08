Court Calendars for April 9, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 519.0—People v Ali Bloodworth - Linda M Campbell - Bradley W Oastler 520.0—People v Carl J Fuller Jr - Janet C Somes - Daniel Gross 521.0—People v Nicholas J Osman - Thomas P Theophilos - Lynn Schaffer 522.0—People v Nicholas Osman - Thomas P Theophilos - Lynn Sschaffer 523.0—People v James Vernay - ...

