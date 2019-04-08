Graham Leonard | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Graham Leonard as an associate in the firm’s trusts and estates practice.

Leonard represents individuals and institutions in all aspects of estate planning and trust and estate administration. His experience includes creating estate plans for high net worth individuals and business owners, modifying existing estate plans to address both changes in the law and client goals, planning for clients with cross-border connections and representing clients in various surrogate’s court proceedings. He was most recently an associate at Hodgson Russ LLP.

A graduate of the University at Albany, Leonard received his law degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.