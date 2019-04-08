Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Hearing ordered in Onondaga County murder case

Hearing ordered in Onondaga County murder case

Defense lawyer told jury defendant would testify

By: Bennett Loudon April 8, 2019 0

An appellate court has sent a murder case back to the trial judge to hold a hearing on the defendant’s claims of ineffective assistance of counsel. Glenn A. Pendergraph was convicted in November 2006 of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Pendergraph was found guilty of shooting another man in the head six times ...

