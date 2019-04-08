Don't Miss
Home / News / Jury selection to begin in case of branded sex slaves

Jury selection to begin in case of branded sex slaves

By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS April 8, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Jury selection is set to begin Monday for a trial expected to detail sensational allegations that a cult-like group based in upstate New York recruited sex slaves for its spiritual leader. Potential jurors have been summoned to federal court in Brooklyn to fill out questionnaires in the sex-trafficking case against Keith Raniere and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo