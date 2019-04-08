Michelle Bouton | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Michelle Bouton as counsel in the securities and capital markets practice.

An attorney with more than 20 years’ experience, Bouton was most recently corporate counsel at Synacor, Inc., a Buffalo-based technology company. She advises public and private companies on a variety of corporate matters, including federal securities compliance, corporate governance and public and private securities offerings. Her experience includes drafting transactional and governance documents, drafting memoranda, performing due diligence review, and advising companies with respect to regulatory requirements.

Bouton is a graduate of Cornell University and Seton Hall University School of Law.