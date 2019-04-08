Neo-Nazi website founder must return to U.S. to face lawsuit

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN April 8, 2019

A neo-Nazi website operator is not excused from returning to the U.S. for questioning under oath in a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic "troll storm" against a Montana real estate agent's family, a federal judge has ruled. The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin claims it's too dangerous for him to travel to the U.S., ...

