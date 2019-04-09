Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 544.0—People v Clarence Williams - Timothy S Davis - Nancy Gilligan 545.0—People v Keith E Spratley - David R Juergens - Nancy Gilligan 546.0—People v Cheri Burtman - Caitlin M Connelly - Lori Pettit Rieman 547.0—People v David Mangan - Charles A Marangola - Brittany Antonacci 548.0—People v Thomas Clayton - Brian Shiffrin ...

