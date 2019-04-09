Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Driver’s license revocation” Schoonmaker v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles

Court of Appeals – Driver’s license revocation” Schoonmaker v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Driver’s license revocation Substantial evidence Schoonmaker v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles No. 46 SSM 3 Memorandum Background: At issue on appeal is whether the revocation of the petitioner’s driver’s license for refusing to submit to a chemical test in violation of the Vehicle and Traffic Law was supported by substantial evidence. Ruling: The Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo