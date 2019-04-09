Fourth Department – Modification of separation agreement: Kelly v. Kelly

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Modification of separation agreement Maintenance – Cohabitation Kelly v. Kelly CA 18-00793 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of his application to modify the parties’ judgment of divorce by terminating his maintenance obligation based on the defendant’s cohabitation with another man. As stated in ...

