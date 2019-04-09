Don't Miss
La’Ron Singletary named Rochester Police Chief

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

  Rochester Police Department Deputy Chief La’Ron Singletary has been named permanent chief by Mayor Lovely A. Warren. “La’Ron Singletary was born and raised in Rochester and has advanced through the ranks of the Rochester Police Department to distinguish himself among his peers at an international level,” Warren said in a news release Tuesday. “I have no doubt ...

