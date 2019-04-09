Don't Miss
Home / News / Mexican farm worker claims false arrest

Mexican farm worker claims false arrest

Plaintiff was previously deported in 2006

By: Bennett Loudon April 9, 2019 0

A Mexican citizen who was on his way to his farm job in Yates County when he was arrested by New York State Police — and subsequently deported by federal authorities — has filed a federal lawsuit claiming State Police arrested him illegally. The plaintiff, Macario Gilberto Reyes-Herrera, is represented by University at Buffalo School of ...

