Rochester man charged with sex trafficking

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

Quondall D. Davis, 24, of Rochester, was arrested Monday and charged with sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of an adult by force. He’s facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. Davis was identified by investigators during an investigation into prostitution in Rochester, according to the ...

