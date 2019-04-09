Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: Manhattan Review LLC, et al. v. Tracy Yun, et al.

Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: Manhattan Review LLC, et al. v. Tracy Yun, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Attorneys’ fees Prevailing party – Collateral estoppel Manhattan Review LLC, et al. v. Tracy Yun, et al. 17-4046-cv Judges Livingston, Lohier, and Crotty Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of attorneys’ fees and costs to the defendants pursuant to section 505 of the Copyright Act and 35(a) the Lanham Act. Each ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo