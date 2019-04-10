Don't Miss
Home / News / Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade

Abortion foes mount direct challenges to Roe v. Wade

By: The Associated Press By DAVID CRARY April 10, 2019 0

Emboldened by the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists in numerous states are pushing near-total bans on the procedure in a deliberate frontal attack on Roe v. Wade. Mississippi and Kentucky have passed laws that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — which means as early as ...

