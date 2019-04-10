Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Chelsea Bridge Invest LLC v Atavia Barnish & Douglas Gasby, 82 Kosciusko St – Handelman Witkowicz – Legal Aid Society 2—HMS Capital LLC v Tenesha Moore, 356 Fourth St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Hatira LLC v Margarita Robinson, 134 Norton St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—295 Meigs St LLC v Diane Torres, Alejandro ...

