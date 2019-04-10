Don't Miss
Deeds filed March 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 25, 2019                   67   14420 DUREYA, TRUSTEE, MARILYN L et al to BRESLAWSKI, RONALD et al Property Address: VACANT LAND-LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12162 Page: 0217 Tax Account: 069.01-1-1.11 Full Sale Price: $460,000.00 14428 MELIA, ANDREW A to MELIA, CATHERINE A Property Address: 2 JAMES HOLLOW DRIVE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12162 Page: 0012 Tax Account: 157.02-5-42 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 CHICCINO, RAYMOND J to ...

