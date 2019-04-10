Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child maltreatment: Jonathan L. v. Poole

Fourth Department – Child maltreatment: Jonathan L. v. Poole

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child maltreatment Excessive corporal punishment – Physical, mental, or emotional impairment Jonathan L. v. Poole TP 18-01499 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination made after a fair hearing that denied his request to amend and seal an indicated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo