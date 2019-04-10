Harter Secrest & Emery awards scholarship

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has awarded a $7,500 scholarship to Khalid O. Vrede, a first-year student at Cornell Law School as part of the firm’s annual Diversity Scholarship Program. Vrede will also be a paid summer intern in the firm’s Rochester office this summer. Vrede received a bachelor’s degree in English rhetoric from Binghamton University, where ...

