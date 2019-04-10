Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed February 11, 2019

Judgments filed February 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 11, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MCKELVEY, TEVIN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $88.00 MCKOY, DAKOTA Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $100.00 MOHAMED, MOHAMED Favor: VILLA, DIANA Attorney: LEGAL AID SOCIETY OF ROCHESTER Amount: $950.00 MONTULLIE, CHRISTOPHER J Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $120.00 MURRAY, DEQUANE T Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo