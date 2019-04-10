Don't Miss
Liens Filed February 8, 2018

April 10, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded February 8, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN CATT GROUP LLC Favor: FLOWER CITY GLASS CO OF NEW YORK LLC Amount: $16,575.00 MON, DAVID Favor: MON, DIANE Amount: $1,600.00

