Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / MCBA President’s Message: Lawyers — protecting the freedoms we celebrate

MCBA President’s Message: Lawyers — protecting the freedoms we celebrate

By: Daily Record Staff Jon P. Getz April 10, 2019 0

In 1958, President Dwight Eisenhower established a day to draw attention to the importance of the American justice system. On May 1, we celebrate Law Day. Law Day is a special day aimed to help people appreciate their liberties and to affirm their loyalty to the United States, with a special focus on equality and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo