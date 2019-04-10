Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Mock trial finals set for Saturday

Mock trial finals set for Saturday

Event will include 25 high school students

By: Bennett Loudon April 10, 2019 0

The final event in a mock trial program sponsored by Rochester Institute of Technology is set to take place Saturday. RIT GEAR UP is sponsoring the program for 11th graders from Rochester high schools. GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) and attorneys Craig Carson and Gregory Salmon are sponsoring the Esquire Hour All-Star ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo