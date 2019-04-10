Don't Miss
Mortgages filed March 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2019

Mortgages   Recorded March 25, 2019                   74   NOT PROVIDED FOREST CREEK EQUITY CORP Property Address: QUEENS PARK SUBDIVISION, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $633,351.23 14420 HAWKEN, DANIEL A & NESBITT, AMY L Property Address: 55 PARK AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $53,000.00 SPENCER, BRIAN L & SPENCER, PAMELA D Property Address: 243 GINA WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

