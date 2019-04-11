Don't Miss
Avenatti charged with embezzlement, fraud, cheating on taxes

By: The Associated Press By BRIAN MELLEY April 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment alleging he stole millions of dollars from clients, did not pay his taxes, committed bank fraud and lied in bankruptcy proceedings, federal prosecutors in California said Thursday. Avenatti, 48, was indicted late Wednesday by a Southern California grand jury on a raft ...

