Court Calendars for April 12, 2019

Court Calendars for April 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—LN Properties Services LLC v Ta’Kara Gaines, 33 Lisbon St – LaFay Byrne 2—C2CG LLC v Angel Griner, 681 Thurston Road – John Nacca 3—Henry Smith Jr & Lorienda J Smith v Victoria Hartfield, 5 St Jacob St – John Nacca – John Nacca 4—Manaty Oaks Inc v Sarah Tejan & Diana ...

