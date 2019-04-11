Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Drug possession: People v. Martin

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2019 0

New York State Court of Appeals Drug possession Defendant’s response to interrogation – Harmless error People v. Martin No. 20 Memorandum Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He argues that it was in error to permit testimony of the defendant’s response to custodial interrogation ...

