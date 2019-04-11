Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Foreign official immunity: Newman v. Jewish Agency for Israel

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Foreign official immunity Foreign divorce proceeding – RICO – Aiding and abetting – Vexatious litigation Newman v. Jewish Agency for Israel 18-244-cv(L) Judges Parker, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action against current and former officials of the government of Israel and nine charitable organizations. Their claims arise out of ...

