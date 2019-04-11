Don't Miss
Home / News / Year over year foreclosure activity in Monroe County takes significant drop

Year over year foreclosure activity in Monroe County takes significant drop

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 11, 2019 0

Foreclosure activity during the first quarter of 2019 dropped significantly in Monroe County, mirroring the nationwide trend. Total properties in the county with foreclosure filings during the first three months fell to 485, down 27.07 percent from the first quarter of 2018 and a decline of 17.80 percent from the fourth quarter of 2018, according to ...

