Avenatti indicted for embezzling money from disabled client

Avenatti indicted for embezzling money from disabled client

By: Bloomberg Erik Larson April 12, 2019 0

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, who made his name as a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, was indicted by a federal grand jury in California on three dozen charges, including a new claim that he stole millions of dollars from a paraplegic client’s settlement. The indictment moves Avenatti, 48, a step closer to a trial. He ...

