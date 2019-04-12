Don't Miss
Court Calendars for April 15, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Hopwood LLC v Abdul Muthana, 224-226 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia – William C Rieth 2—Anthony Greggs v Marilis Ortiz Ruiz, 310 Seward St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—DHB3 LLC v John McBride, 84 Elba St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Gray-Bleiberg Investments VIII v Alexandra Monson-Wright & Ricardo Borges, 7 Birch ...

