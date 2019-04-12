Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed March 26, 2019

Deeds filed March 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded March 26, 2019                   52   14420 RUSSELL, ERICA et ano to RUSSELL, TIMOTHY J Property Address: 47 SPRING STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12163 Page: 0026 Tax Account: 069.13-3-22 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14450 VETTER, BETH et ano to EAST, AUDREY Property Address: 64 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12163 Page: 0008 Tax Account: 153.56-2-32 Full Sale Price: $126,500.00 14467 2695 APARTMENTS II LLC to FAIRVIEW AT TOWN ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo