Doing Business As filed January 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 10, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE SCARLET BRIDAL 274 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE BARRATT, SHARON A & DIAZ, SHANNETTE L 124 EAGLERIDGE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE & 179 HEDGEGARTH DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 MONROE TEAZERS MOBILE HAIR CUTS 174 ROSSMORE ST, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE I|THEODORE|M|SANDORD|III DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CAVALLARO, ALISHA 60 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER ...

