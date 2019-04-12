Doing Business As filed January 14, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded January 14, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE WEDANAH 1280 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MOQBEL, AHMED 403 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE LEVA SALON 1796 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 HIEN, VAN TRACY 108 BRUMAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED VAN, TYLER 108 BRU-MAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 KUMAR, SUZANNE 51 BUFFARD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 ORTIZ, HECTOR ...

