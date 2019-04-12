Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-Obama White House counsel charged with lying in lobbying probe

By: The Associated Press Eric Tucker and Chad Day April 12, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig was indicted Thursday on charges of making false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation that intersected with the Russia probe. Craig, 74, was charged in a two-count indictment that accuses him of willfully concealing material facts from the Justice Department about work ...

