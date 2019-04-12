Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments filed February 13, 2019

Judgments filed February 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded February 13, 2019 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT TILSON, TYRESE 212 EPWORTH STREET APARTMENT B, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: LARKIN, JAIME Amount: $590.49 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARBATO, CAROL A. 27 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $6,080.13 BROOKS, KURT M 14 BOXWOOD LANE APARTMENT 6, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A. Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo