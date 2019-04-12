Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Accepting bitcoin for payment of legal services: is it ethical?

Legal Loop: Accepting bitcoin for payment of legal services: is it ethical?

By: Nicole Black April 12, 2019 0

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt heard a lot of buzz about bitcoin. This is because bitcoin is increasingly being accepted as a form of payment for all types of goods and services, including legal services. However, as tends to be the case whenever lawyers delve into a new way of doing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo