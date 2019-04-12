Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 18-145

April 12, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time Judge Peer Court – Diversion program - Volunteer Opinion 18-145 Background: A part-time judge asks if he may serve as a volunteer judge in a peer court in his county. The peer court is a diversion program for certain first-time juvenile offenders charged with low-level offenses; the courts will not ...

