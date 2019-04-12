Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed January 11, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed January 11, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded January 11, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY AYERS, JOHN A Appoints: IANNONE, JAMES F AYERS, MICHELE Appoints: IANNONE, JAMES F SHARPS, ELIZABETH D Appoints: WALSH, ANN SWISTAK, KRISTY L Appoints: SWISTAK, PAUL T SWISTAK, PAUL T Appoints: SWISTAK, KRISTY L UPLAND MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST B Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY SWISTAK, KRISTY L Appoints: ARTIST, JUDITH SWISTAK, PAUL R Appoints: ARTIST, JUDITH

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo